Fox News' Alan Colmes dead at 66

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: TV personality/author Alan Colmes promotes the book "Thank The Liberals ... For Saving America" at the New York Friars Club on October 9, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images) (Photo: Ilya S. Savenok, Getty Images, 2012 Ilya S. Savenok)

Fox News' liberal pundit, radio host and co-host of the 'Hannity & Colmes' show has died at the age of 66.

The news agency announced his death Thursday over Twitter and during the "America's Newsroom" broadcast.

Fox News contributor @AlanColmes has passed away at the age of 66. pic.twitter.com/14LQUYqJ1I — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 23, 2017

Colmes' wife, Jocelyn Crowley, said in a statement that her husband died after a "brief illness."

Alan Colmes passed away this morning after a brief illness. He was 66-years-old. He leaves his adoring and devoted wife, Jocelyn Elise Crowley. He was a great guy, brilliant, hysterical, and moral. He was fiercely loyal, and the only thing he loved more than his work was his life with Jocelyn. He will be missed. The family has asked for privacy during this very difficult time.

Colmes' fellow co-host Sean Hannity said that his former partner was "one of life's most decent, kind and wonderful people you'd ever want to meet."

