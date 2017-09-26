TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A Florida lawmaker has filed a bill that would pay tuition costs for many students at state colleges.

Rep. Shevrin Jones (D) of South Florida filed House Bill 181, which would create the “Sunshine Scholarship Program.” It would cover tuition costs in full for state college students whose households are $125,000 or less.

The bill is filed for the 2018 session, which begins in January.

Under the proposal, the student would have to live and work in Florida for a period of timing after college. And the funding would be only for tuition and no associated costs.

Load Doc by webdept10 on Scribd

© 2017 WTSP-TV