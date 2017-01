Stethoscope in shape of heart on a graph of the patient's heartbeat. (Photo: ktsimage, ktsimage)

TAMPA - Saturday is Wellness Day and to celebrate, you can get a free health screening.

Walmart is offering the free screenings between 10am and 2pm. The screenings include free blood pressure, blood glucose and BMI screenings and free product samples. You can also get low-cost immunization there. Most insurance is accepted.

