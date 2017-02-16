Free parking returning to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Free parking is coming back to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa next week.

Beginning this Tuesday, there will be free self-parking in all garages. The changes are in response to guest concerns, the re-opening of nearly 500 spaces on a surface parking lot and the planned April opening of a new parking garage.



Construction at the complex caused a temporary loss of almost 1,000 parking spaces, which was one of the reasons for a charge for parking, according to Seminole gaming.



“Leaders of the Seminole Tribe of Florida are unanimous in their commitment to again offer free parking,” said Seminole Gaming CEO James Allen. “We have closely monitored the comments of our guests and have changed course in response to their concerns, and because we will soon have more parking spaces to meet guest demand. The Seminoles are responsible members of the community and they want to fix the situation.”

Allen also said security enhancements added last year will remain intact, including more security officers.

Back in September, we reported on how the parking fees led to problems in some nearby neighborhoods.

