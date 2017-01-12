Free smoke alarms given out by Lakeland firefighters

The Lakeland Fire Department will give away free smoke alarms at the northside Home Depot location. (Photo: Lakeland Fire Department via Twitter)

LAKELAND -- If you do not have a life-saving smoke alarm installed in your home, head to the Home Depot in north Lakeland to get a free one Thursday courtesy of the Lakeland Fire Department.

LFD posted on its Twitter account that firefighters will hand out 10-year smoke alarms as supplies last.

Visit the Home Depot location at 2805 U.S. Highway 98 and find the LFD tables set up in aisle 45.

