French police: Man killed after attempting to seize weapon at airport

A man was shot to death after attempting to seize a weapon from a soldier guarding a Paris Orly Airport on Saturday, prompting a partial evacuation at a terminal, French police said.

A national police official said it is unclear whether the attacker acted alone. No information about the slain man or any other injuries was available, she said. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.

"Please respect the safety perimeter and avoid the airport area," the national police tweeted on Saturday morning, warning visitors to stay away from the area since the police operation was still ongoing.

