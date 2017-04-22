French voters begin casting ballots in presidential election

French presidential election candidate for the far-right Front National party Marine Le Pen casts her ballot at a polling station in Henin-Beaumont. ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: ALAIN JOCARD, This content is subject to copyright.)

PARIS (AP) — French voters began casting ballots in the presidential election Sunday in a tense first-round poll that's seen as a test for the spread of populism around the world.

Over 60,000 polling stations opened at 6:00 a.m. GMT for voters who will choose between 11 candidates in the most unpredictable election in decades.

Opinion polls point to a tight race among the four leading contenders vying to advance to the May 7 presidential runoff, when the top two candidates face off.

Polls suggest far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron, an independent centrist and former economy minister, were in the lead. But conservative Francois Fillon, a former prime minister, who was embroiled in a scandal over alleged fake jobs appeared to be closing the gap, as was far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.

Security was tight after a deadly attack on the Champs-Elysees on Thursday in which a police officer and a gunman were slain.

