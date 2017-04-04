WTSP
Fuel spill shuts down section of Gandy Blvd. in Pinellas

10News Staff , WTSP 11:49 AM. EDT April 04, 2017

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- Crews are working to clean up a large fuel spill which has shut down eastbound lanes of Gandy Boulevard at 4th St. North in unincorporated Pinellas County.

St. Petersburg Police reported on its Twitter account that the eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for up to three hours during the cleanup.

According to St. Pete Fire Rescue, approximately 200 gallons of diesel fuel was dumped from a portable fuel tank which fell from a construction vehicle.

