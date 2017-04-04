Fuel spill shuts down section of Gandy Blvd. in Pinellas

Crews work to clean up after a large fuel spill on eastbound Gandy Boulevard in unicorporated Pinellas County. (Photo: Sky10)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- Crews are working to clean up a large fuel spill which has shut down eastbound lanes of Gandy Boulevard at 4th St. North in unincorporated Pinellas County.

St. Petersburg Police reported on its Twitter account that the eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for up to three hours during the cleanup.

All EB lanes of Gandy will be closed at 4th St N for 2-3hrs. Headed to Tampa? U can get to Gandy by taking 83rd Av N to San Martin Blvd NE — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) April 4, 2017

According to St. Pete Fire Rescue, approximately 200 gallons of diesel fuel was dumped from a portable fuel tank which fell from a construction vehicle.

A portable fuel container fell from a construction vehicle and spilled about 200 gallons of diesel fuel onto eastbound lanes of Gandy Boulevard in unincorporated Pinellas County. (Photo: St. Petersburg Fire Rescue)

