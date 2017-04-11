Full interview with Hillsborough Co. Superintendent Jeff Eakins

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Consumer alert after bat found in salad
-
Man pulled off United Airways plane set for Louisville
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Man dragged from plane
-
Land of 10,000 Stories: Duck in a truck
-
Aftermath of I-275 and Gandy Blvd. brush fire
-
Teacher fired
-
Pasco County brush fire
-
Removed from flight EGL04102017
-
Sarasota bus crash scene
More Stories
-
5-year-old found dead after house fire in St. PeteApr 11, 2017, 1:34 p.m.
-
7 students injured in Sarasota County school bus crashApr 11, 2017, 9:58 a.m.
-
United Airlines says controversial flight was not…Apr 11, 2017, 3:28 p.m.