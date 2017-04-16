Fun events for Sunday, April 16

You can watch the classic "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" at the Tampa Theatre on Sunday.

St. Petersburg, Fl – The Sugar Sand Festival is going on at Clearwater Beach. There’s all sorts of free entertainment around Pier 60, but you will need tickets for the main attraction, an exhibit of elaborate sand sculptures. More than a thousand tons of sand take visitors on a magical journey. And on Sunday at 9:00 p.m. there’s also special fireworks display.

This afternoon there's a family favorite playing at the Tampa Theatre--a screening of “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.” This musical stars Dick Van Dyke and of course the family's flying car. Doors open at 2:00 p.m., so you can take a mini-tour of the theatre and hear the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ. The movie starts at 3:00 p.m.

There's also a big cat show going on in Largo’s Minnreg Hall. This is an all-breed show with more than 25 different breeds being judged. There will be a lot of vendors there for all your kitty supplies. And the best part--several cat rescue groups will be there too, so you can find an adoptable cat or kitten.





