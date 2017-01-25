Funeral services for megachurch pastor Eddie Long held in suburban Atlanta

Bishop Eddie Long of Lithonia's New Birth Missionary Baptist Church as seen in 2010. (Photo: Custom)

LITHONIA, GA. - Funeral services for noted megachurch pastor Bishop Eddie Long are set for 10:30 Wednesday morning at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Ga., just east of Atlanta.

Long, 63, died on January 15 after a battle with an aggressive form of cancer. He is survived by his wife Vanessa, four children and three grandchildren.

CLICK HERE to WATCH funeral services live

“I am confident through my belief in God that my husband is now resting in a better place," said Vanessa Long in a statement. "Although, his transition leaves a void for those of us who loved him dearly, we can celebrate and be happy for him, knowing he’s at peace.”





A standing-room-only crowd was on hand at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to remember Long Wednesday, with many speakers, including local officials and other notable individuals, including former Atlanta Falcons star Deion Sanders eulogizing him at the services.

Long was a native of Huntersville, N.C., the son of the Rev. Floyd and Hattie Long. He received a B.B.A. degree from North Carolina Central University in 1977.

Long began leading New Birth in 1987. Under his stewardship, the church grew from 300 members to more than 25,000. His movement also inspired the development and organization of other associated congregations in other areas as his ministry grew through broadcast and internet-based media over the years.

A prolific author, Long penned at least nine titles, including "The Power of a Wise Woman," "What A Man Wants, What a Woman Needs," and "Taking Over: Seizing Your City for God in the New Millenium."

In 2006, Long was chosen by the family of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to preside over the funeral for Coretta Scott King. Her funeral was attended by four US Presidents -- George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H. W. Bush and Jimmy Carter.

PHOTOS | The funeral of Bishop Eddie Long

In 2010, four men filed lawsuits accusing Long of sexual advances when they were teens, allegations Long denied. In 2011, the lawsuits were settled out of court; the terms were undisclosed.

In August 2016, a video showing Long after a dramatic weight loss surfaced on the internet. A release from the church immediately followed, which said Long was "recovering from a health challenge," apparently in response that he had been hospitalized at the time.

(© 2017 WXIA)