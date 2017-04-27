FWC removes emaciated alligators from farm in Sumter County

The rescued gators were emaciated.

SARASOTA, Fla. - When we hear about an animal abuse case, we usually think of dogs or cats or other domesticated animals.

In Sumter County north of the Tampa Bay area, however, state wildlife officials found several dozen alligators emaciated, sick and injured at a backyard alligator farm called Rodney Knox Farm in Bushnell.

These predators are usually feared, not felt sorry for or seen so vulnerable.

“Oh my God, like skeletons,” says Beth Caven, Sarasota visitor.

“That’s horrible. I don’t know why someone claim to care of alligators then do that,” says Beth’s friend Bob Johnson.

Several wildlife groups and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials removed the gators Wednesday afternoon.

FWC says the Knoxes have been in a civil dispute with another alligator farm owner over eggs, and when that owner arrived to take his gators back, he found they were in poor health.

FWC says they charged John Sanders, the owner’s son-in-law, with abuse for the confinement of animals.

“It’s cruel and disgusting,” says Caven.

Damen Herd with Wildlife Inc. in Manatee County aided in the rescue and called the conditions at Knox farm “extremely bad.”

Herd wrote on Wildlife Inc.’s Facebook page, “Alligators were suffering injuries, and illness, mostly just emaciated.”

Sarasota Jungle Gardens cares for adult gators and helps raise hatchlings.

“Like little dinosaurs,” says Katerina Bonaldi, an educator at Sarasota Jungle Gardens.

She explains how healthy gators should look.

“You don’t want to see any vertebrae, make sure the neck not look like a bobble head because they have big heads ... (you) want a thicker neck and nice thick tail right there (at the base).”

How much should a gator eat?

Katarina says to keep a 6-foot alligator healthy, it eats a large rat once a week during the winter and a large chicken once a week during the summer, plus supplements.

FWC’s investigation remains open, and the gators have been relocated to a private undisclosed alligator farm.

Sumter County's head of Code Enforcement and director Karl Holley said Rodney Knox Farm was cited last year for running an alligator farm without a permit. In June they applied, and in the application assured the county the gators would be kept "happy and healthy" -- and got their permit.

Sanders’ arraignment date is set for May 17.

