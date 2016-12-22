Woman's arrest goes viral; Police investigating

Video showing officer arresting two women is going viral (Facebook)

FORT WORTH -- Fort Worth police are expected to release an official statement soon regarding a video that's going viral and upsetting many community members.

The video is being spread on social media from an incident that reportedly took place Dec. 21 in which at least two women were arrested.

(Warning: Video contains graphic language.)

(Can't see the video? Go here.)

We don't know if this is the complete video or if it's been edited. What you can see in the video is upsetting many people in the community.

The video shows a woman telling a Fort Worth officer that a neighbor choked her 7-year-old son because the man said he threw paper on the ground. The first question from the officer is, "Why don't you teach your son not to litter?"

The woman tells the officer, "It doesn't matter if he did or didn't. It doesn't give him the right to put his hands on him." The officer answers, "Why not?"

The video shows the argument escalating and the woman and her teenager daughter are arrested.

Fort Worth police posted on Facebook that it is aware of the video and Internal Affairs is investigating. The department will have more information later in the day.

"I cannot and will not speculate as to what happened during this video," Sgt. Marc Povero with FWPD said in an email.

"I do not have all the facts that the officer had at the time. If one of the people involved files a written complaint then our Internal Affairs investigators will conduct a thorough investigation. If it is determined that the officer violated department policy, then he will be disciplined according to department and/or state civil service guidelines."

Family members identified the mother as Jacqueline Craig, 46, and her daughter Brea Hymond, 19. They are both listed on the Mansfield Jail's website as being booked on charges of resisting arrest search or transport.

The women's lawyer, S. Lee Merritt posted on Twitter that he is at the jail to meet with the women.

At the Mansfield jail where Jacqueline Craig & Brea Hymond are being held going through the bonds process pic.twitter.com/QlDOui7hRD — S. Lee Merritt (@MeritLaw) December 22, 2016

He is expected to hold a press conference at 2 p.m.

(© 2016 WFAA)