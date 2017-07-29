Gainesville PD to Trump: We won't rough up those we arrest

President Trump talked about dismantling the MS-13 gang during a speech to law enforcement on Long Island on Friday. During the talk, the president appeared to advocate rougher treatment of people they arrest.

That advice isn’t sitting well with some police departments, including the Gainesville PD, which posted a response on social media that's going viral.

President Trump talked about the practice of protecting the heads of those in custody as they’re put in a squad car.

"I said please don't be too nice -- like when you guys put somebody in the car and you're protecting their head ... I said you can take the hand away, OK?" he said.

The Gainesville Police Department published a response to those comments, saying in part ‘The President of the United States has no business endorsing or condoning cops being rough with arrestees and suggesting that we should slam their heads onto the car while putting them in. The men and women of GPD absolutely reject those remarks and will continue to serve and protect this great community with respect.

’

The post generated thousands of comments and shares, debating both the president’s comments and the response from Gainesville police. One commenter says that President Trump only said you don’t have to protect their head. He didn’t say to mistreat them.

Others say letting those in custody hit their heads is mistreating them, and that everyone is innocent until proven guilty.

What do you think about the president’s remarks?

© 2017 WTSP-TV