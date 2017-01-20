Gambia defense chief won't fight, supports Barrow

Senegalese soldiers patrol the area close to the Senegal-Gambia border near Karang on January 20, 2017. Gambia's former president Yahya Jammeh faced a "last chance saloon" deadline to step down as troops from five African nations stood by for action and key regional leaders flew in to make a final plea. / AFP / SEYLLOU (Photo credit should read SEYLLOU/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: SEYLLOU)

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) - Gambia's chief of defense forces has pledged his allegiance to the country's new president, a major shift as mediation continues to persuade the defeated Yahya Jammeh to cede power.



Ousmane Badjie says the country's security services support the newly inaugurated Adama Barrow and said they would not fight a regional force that is poised to force out Jammeh if talks fail.



"You cannot push us to war for an issue we can solve politically," Badjie told The Associated Press. "We don't see any reason to fight."

