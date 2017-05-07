Gander Mtn. declares bankruptcy, announces liquidation sale

Gander Mtn. is located at 11655 W. Hillsborough Ave. (Photo: Google Earth)

Gander Mountain is closing all its stores months after filing for bankruptcy.

The largest retail network of outdoor specialty stores has been in business for 57 years but will close its 126 locations.

The company will have total liquidation sale of its items, including firearms, ammunition, camping and boating gear.

Tampa has a location at 11655 W Hillsborough Ave.

Gift cards for the store will last until May 18. All sales will be final. There will be no refunds, no exchanges or adjustments for prior purchases.

Online stores like Amazon are driving brick-and-mortar retailers out of business as more and more Americans shop online.

