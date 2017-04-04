Gandy Blvd. reopens following large fuel spill

Crews work to clean up after a large fuel spill on eastbound Gandy Boulevard in unicorporated Pinellas County. (Photo: Sky10)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- A large fuel spill shut down a section of Gandy Boulevard at 4th Street North in unincorporated Pinellas County on Tuesday morning.

According to St. Pete Fire Rescue, approximately 200 gallons of diesel fuel was dumped from a portable fuel tank which fell from a construction vehicle.

A portable fuel container fell from a construction vehicle and spilled about 200 gallons of diesel fuel onto eastbound lanes of Gandy Boulevard in unincorporated Pinellas County. (Photo: St. Petersburg Fire Rescue)

St. Petersburg Police reported on its Twitter account that the eastbound lanes have reopened as the cleanup was completed.

Good news! Eastbound Gandy Blvd is now back open. — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) April 4, 2017

