WTSP
Close

Gandy Blvd. reopens following large fuel spill

Eastbound lanes of Gandy Boulevard at 4th Street N. in Pinellas County were closed due to a large fuel spill.

10News Staff , WTSP 12:18 PM. EDT April 04, 2017

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- A large fuel spill shut down a section of Gandy Boulevard at 4th Street North in unincorporated Pinellas County on Tuesday morning.

According to St. Pete Fire Rescue, approximately 200 gallons of diesel fuel was dumped from a portable fuel tank which fell from a construction vehicle.

<

St. Petersburg Police reported on its Twitter account that the eastbound lanes have reopened as the cleanup was completed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories