Gandy Blvd. reopens following large fuel spill

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- A large fuel spill shut down a section of Gandy Boulevard at 4th Street North in unincorporated Pinellas County on Tuesday morning.According to St. Pete Fire Rescue, approximately 200 gallons of diesel fuel was dumped from a portable fuel tank which fell from a construction vehicle.
St. Petersburg Police reported on its Twitter account that the eastbound lanes have reopened as the cleanup was completed.
Good news! Eastbound Gandy Blvd is now back open.— St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) April 4, 2017
