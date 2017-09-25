Gandy businesses launch shopping campaign ahead of construction

How often do you shop along Gandy Boulevard? Would you avoid it once construction starts in a few months on the overpass extension between the Selmon Expressway and the Gandy bridge?

That's the concern for local businesses.

So on Tuesday, they are launching a huge, three-year initiate encouraging people to keep on shopping along Gandy Boulevard.

The South Tampa Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with three other local chambers and the Selmon Expressway Authority to launch the initiative.

#ShopGandy and #shoplocal will be the themes of the website and social media campaign design to drive business toward the Gandy business district.

They will also be handing out shopping bags, car magnets and yard signs before during and after construction.

The official launch party will be at 5:30pm Tuesday at 81 Bay Brewing company, which is located in the shopping center at the northwest corner of Gandy Boulevard in Manhattan Avenue.

Do you think the campaign will work?

Details, tonight on 10 News.

