Gator chomps down on Florida fisherman's boot

A gator latched onto a fisherman's foot, and wouldn't let go.

10News staff , WTSP 2:22 PM. EDT March 30, 2017

FT. MYERS, Fla. -- Thank goodness for the boot.  It may have saved a Florida fisherman a few toes, according to WINK-TV!

Nino Alvarez says he was fishing near a canal in Ft. Myers when he felt something bite his foot.  He looked down and noticed something had – a gator!

Someone in his group shot cell phone video of Alvarez struggling to remove the gator.  He ended up using a knife to pry himself free.

Alvarez says his boot took the brunt of the bite.

