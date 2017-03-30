Gator chomps down on Florida fisherman's boot

FT. MYERS, Fla. -- Thank goodness for the boot. It may have saved a Florida fisherman a few toes, according to WINK-TV!

Nino Alvarez says he was fishing near a canal in Ft. Myers when he felt something bite his foot. He looked down and noticed something had – a gator!

Someone in his group shot cell phone video of Alvarez struggling to remove the gator. He ended up using a knife to pry himself free.

Alvarez says his boot took the brunt of the bite.

