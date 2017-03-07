Gator spring break

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WTSP Breaking Live Video
-
NC Teen Accused Of Killing Mother
-
Classic Corvette run over at Walmart
-
Restaurant Red Alert: St. Pete Taco Bus closed
-
GIRAFFE WATCH: When will April give birth?
-
Casey Anthony breaks her silence
-
New details on Heights woman who vanished
-
High caliber video over Clearwater
-
Millions mesmerized by pregnant giraffe
-
New hand sanitizer health warning
More Stories
-
VIDEO: Gators lounging around in ManateeMar. 7, 2017, 2:39 p.m.
-
Body of missing Hernando man foundJan 19, 2017, 10:01 p.m.
-
Scientology plans to control downtown Clearwater…Mar. 7, 2017, 6:49 a.m.