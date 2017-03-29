WTSP
Gator visits courts at Sarasota County sports complex

10News Staff , WTSP 10:15 AM. EDT March 29, 2017

Is anyone looking for a doubles partner? The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office shared photos Wednesday of an alligator at the Englewood Sports Complex.

“Maybe he was there for singles, maybe it's just mating season,” the Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

Earlier this week, two large gators made their way to a South Carolina golf course. WLTX reports the gators took a stroll on the course, which is located near Charleston.

 

