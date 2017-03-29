Gator visits courts at Sarasota County sports complex

(Photo: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)

Is anyone looking for a doubles partner? The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office shared photos Wednesday of an alligator at the Englewood Sports Complex.

“Maybe he was there for singles, maybe it's just mating season,” the Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

Earlier this week, two large gators made their way to a South Carolina golf course. WLTX reports the gators took a stroll on the course, which is located near Charleston.

Someone was looking for a match this morning at the Englewood Sports Complex. Maybe he was there for singles, maybe it's just mating season. pic.twitter.com/14vzejPZZh — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) March 29, 2017

WTSP