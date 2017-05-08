Gatorland tip helps 10-year-old girl escape jaws of alligator

"The lifeguard said that they heard the scream, and then they saw the child jumping and running," said Matt Suedmeyer, manager of Orange County Parks and Recreation Division. WKMG photo

A tip from Gatorland may have saved a young girl from an alligator attack over the weekend, according to a media report.

The 10-year-old girl was with her family at Moss Park Saturday. She got into the shallow water in Lake Mary Jane when the gator bit her on the knee and calf.

She told reporters a piece of advice she remembered hearing at Gatorland – poke the gator in its nostril. Once she did that, she was able to get free, according to WFTV in Orlando. She said she was able to pry the gator’s mouth open.

The 9-foot-9-inch gator was captured and euthanized.

