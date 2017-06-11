WTSP
Geese dump droppings on Disneyland guests, hitting 17 people

Associated Press , KTVB 7:50 AM. EDT June 11, 2017

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland visitors got more adventure than they bargained for when a flock of geese let go in flight, fouling the guests.
 
Anaheim police and fire officials say 17 people, including six children, were hit by bird droppings just before 9 p.m. Friday.
 
A hazardous materials team was sent to Main Street near the Sleeping Beauty Castle after a report that feces had been thrown on people.
 
It was quickly determined the real culprit was a flock of geese flying overhead.
 
Authorities say the smeared visitors were taken to a private restroom to clean up and were given with clean clothes.
 
Police reported that the guests were "healthy and happy" after the event.

