Generous donations will replace elderly man's stolen tricycle

The 94-year-old man who had his motorized tricycle stolen is going to get a new one, thanks to the generosity of the community, St. Petersburg police said.

Richard Griffin, who told 10News that the trike was his only form of transportation, lost the trike when it was stolen from in front of a CVS.

He said he was going to probably going to have to move and give up some of his independence. A new trike was going to cost more than $2,000.

Police, however, started getting donations from the community, and Friday they said they had more than enough money for a new trike.

The leftover money will either go to Griffin or back to the donors, if they request it.

Donations are no longer being accepted.

