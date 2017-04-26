Lawsuit: Boy, 14, shot as ‘punishment' at friend's ranch

Lawsuit form an a desk (Photo: Courtney Keating, (c) Courtney Keating)

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS - After a 14-year-old boy was shot in the arm and chest with a rifle while spending the weekend at a friend's family's ranch, his parents have filed a lawsuit against the family for negligence and assault.

According to court documents, the boy's mother -- Melissa Bradley -- allowed him to go with six other 14-year-olds to his friend's ranch located in Burnet and Lampasas counties on Oct. 7, 2016. The lawsuit alleges that the father who owns the ranch -- Bryan Farney -- allowed the boys to take a weapon from a gun cabinet and "roam" around the ranch unsupervised.

While the boys were out on Oct. 8, one of the teens accidentally shot and killed an exotic animal, thinking it was a deer, the lawsuit said. The lawsuit claims that on Oct. 9, the teens learned that they had shot an exotic animal and went back to the spot where the remains were located. The lawsuit claims that one of the boys decided that he should inflict a type of punishment on the boy who killed the animal and "even more 'punishment' on (Bradley's son) as the 'spotter.'"

The lawsuit then said that one of the boys struck Bradley's son in the face, tied him up and eventually shot him through the right arm and into his chest.

He was then taken to a hospital in Temple to remove the bullet and repair the damage.

Bradley said her son has since been released from the hospital, but has "sustained damage to his right arm which has impacted and caused limitations in his right hand," the document said.

The lawsuit claims that she has paid or incurred substantial medical bills of at least $61,000 as a result of the shooting. The bills that were not covered by insurance exceeded $41,000, according to the lawsuit.

The Bradley's are seeking no more than $1 million in monetary relief.

Farney’s attorney, Mark Dietz, sent this statement in response to the lawsuit:

We regret that the young man was injured in what these friends and school mates agreed was an unfortunate accident at the outset. However many of the allegations in this lawsuit are not supported by the facts and sensationalize the circumstances.

We’re pleased that the young man quickly and fully recovered, and less than three weeks following the accident made the school’s highly competitive basketball team and played throughout the season. More recently he tried out for and made the baseball team. We are fully prepared to fairly and reasonably compensate him for the injuries and related expenses resulting from this accident.

