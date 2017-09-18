Georgia Tech Police ordering students to shelter in place due to violent protests

(Photo: Riess, Rebekah)

ATLANTA -- Georgia Tech police are telling students to remain indoors due to what it describes as violent protests on campus.

While details have not yet been released, authorities told students to avoid Hemphill Avenue and to stay indoors until told otherwise. Alerts through the department's social media platforms are also ordering students in the area to lock all doors and windows.

Video from the scene shows large crowds and smoke. It also appears to show police making arrests. More video being sent into 11Alive also appears to show a car being set on fire.

© 2017 WXIA-TV