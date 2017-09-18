Georgia Tech Police ordering students to shelter in place due to violent protests

ATLANTA -- Georgia Tech police are telling students to remain indoors due to what it describes as violent protests on campus.
While details have not yet been released, authorities told students to avoid Hemphill Avenue and to stay indoors until told otherwise. Alerts through the department's social media platforms are also ordering students in the area to lock all doors and windows.
Video from the scene shows large crowds and smoke. It also appears to show police making arrests. More video being sent into 11Alive also appears to show a car being set on fire.
Protest at GA Tech. Justice for #ScoutSchultz NOW pic.twitter.com/3h5ubyWPBn— alex (@violinwitch) September 19, 2017
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs