(Photo: Gerber)

Gerber has announced an adorable new spokesbaby: 7-month-old Riley Shines.

The baby boy is from Lewis Center, Ohio, and was chosen from more than 110,000 entires by a panel of judges.

Along with bragging rights, his parents will be awarded $50,000, $1,500 in Gerber clothing and the chance to appear in a Gerber ad, according to People.

Congratulations, Riley!

(© 2017 KXTV)