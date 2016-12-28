German police detain suspected Berlin attack accomplice

Migrants who were refused asylum in Germany board a plane to leave on Feb. 2, 2015. (Photo: AP)

BERLIN — German police Wednesday detained a suspected accomplice in connection with the Berlin truck attack on a Christmas market.

Federal prosecutors said the man is a 40-year-old Tunisian national. He was not named.

Anis Amri, 24, the main suspect in the attack that killed 12 people and injured dozens more on Dec. 19 in central Berlin was shot dead by Italian police after a Europe-wide manhunt for him that lasted four days. Amri, also a Tunisian national, was a failed asylum seeker who was due to be deported from Germany. He was set free after a paperwork delay.

Prosecutors said in a statement Wednesday that the suspected accomplice was initially questioned because his phone number was found in Amri's phone, but that further investigations revealed he may have been involved in the attack.

The development in the investigation came as new data revealed that a record number of migrants voluntarily left Germany this year to return to their countries of origin, according to figures from Germany's Office for Migration and Refugees.

About 55,000 migrants chose to leave Germany from January to November, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung, a daily newspaper, reported. Migrants from Balkan nations Albania, Serbia and Kosovo formed the largest group of volunteer returnees. The 55,000 figure is more than twice the number of migrants — 25,000 — who were deported.

Last year, 37,220 migrants voluntarily left Germany while 20,914 were deported, according to the migration office. Germany admitted about 900,000 asylum seekers in 2016.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has pledged to increase the number of deportations for asylum seekers whose applications are rejected because they do quality for protection under international law. Unlike Syrians and other applicants fleeing conflict zones, asylum seekers from the Balkans are not classed as fleeing war or persecution.

