Gert becomes second hurricane of season

WTSP 11:09 PM. EDT August 14, 2017

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. - Gert is now a hurricane.

The Atlantic storm, with 75 mph winds, is moving north at eight miles per hour.

It is currently not projected to make landfall.

