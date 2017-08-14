Close Gert becomes second hurricane of season WTSP 11:09 PM. EDT August 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST ST PETERSBURG, Fla. - Gert is now a hurricane.The Atlantic storm, with 75 mph winds, is moving north at eight miles per hour.It is currently not projected to make landfall. © 2017 WTSP-TV CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Florida solar eclipse map: Aug. 21, 2017 Sheriff: Three dead after shooting at auto racing event in Wisconsin Beware of fake eclipse glasses Massive dune threatens West Michigan home 94-year-old retired judge puts in pool for neighborhood kids Euclid releases dash cam video from controversial arrest St. Petersburg police working to figure out how car ended up in bay Timeline of Charlottesville violence Child dies after mouth taped shut Sparta man enters guilty pleas in sexual assault cases More Stories Marijuana's Momentum: Legal weed on a winning streak Aug 14, 2017, 6:30 p.m. Another thing parents should discuss with teens: HATE Aug 14, 2017, 9:15 p.m. Man accused of taking pictures up woman's skirt at… Aug 14, 2017, 9:46 p.m.
