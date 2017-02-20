Get ready for Blast Friday in Clearwater

Blast Friday website

Clearwater, Fl – Friday, February 24th is the last Friday in the month, so that means it’s time for Blast Friday. The free, family-friendly festival takes place on Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater.

“You’ll have food and craft vendors on the street, as well as the merchants that are already in their businesses…so you’ll have lots to do, lots to eat, lots to listen to,” explains Brianna Hartigan from the Capitol Theatre, who helps plan the festival.

Friday’s headliner is 80’s pop star John Waite. While the music is free, there are also a limited number of VIP tickets that include seating near the stage and some complimentary drinks. A Super VIP experience includes a meet and greet with the band. For tickets click here.

New this year is also a Beer Garden at Station Square, located in the 600 block of Cleveland Street. There you can also enjoy local live music and try some samples from Crooked Thumb Brewery.

The festivities this Friday also includes an exotic car show.

10News is a proud sponsor of Blast Friday. Meteorologist Ashely Batey will be there, so be sure and say “Hi”.

Blast Friday is produced by Ruth Eckerd Hall and presented by Bank of America.

