Get ready to pay significantly more to park on St. Pete streets

Starting tomorrow, you’re going to pay significantly more to park at meters in downtown St. Petersburg.

t’s going from $1 and hour to $1.50 an hour. The city has a reason, though. They’re trying to encourage people to park in the city’s parking garage, so that there isn’t as much traffic on the streets downtown.

Here’s the perk if you park in the city’s garages downtown – the first hour is free.

10News’ Eric Glasser is talking with city leaders about the plan, and how that affects people who live and work in the area.

© 2017 WTSP-TV