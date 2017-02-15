Adults and kids can have tons of fun at Q-Zar laser tag in Tampa. (Photo: Great Day Tampa Bay)

If you think the corporate world is intense, just try stepping into the world of Q-Zar, Earth’s favorite laser tag game. This unique, high-tech entertainment experience, is not just for little Johnny and Suzie Q.

Small and big businesses have enjoyed building leadership skills placing a huge focus on teamwork and strategy building.

Laser tag is a game of cunning, smarts and strategy so strength and brute force are of little use at Q-Zar Tampa. There is no running, climbing or physical contact.

Laser tag is a game of cunning, smarts and strategy so strength and brute force are of little use at Q-Zar Tampa. There is no running, climbing or physical contact.

Anyone can play.

