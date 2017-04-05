Girl falls from bridge after taking selfie with her friends

Placer County sheriff’s deputies are saying a girl from the Sacramento area is lucky to be alive after she fell from a walkway underneath the Foresthill Bridge. (Photo: Placer County Sheriff's Office)

Placer County sheriff’s deputies are saying a girl from the Sacramento area is lucky to be alive after she fell from a walkway underneath the Foresthill Bridge.

The girl and a group of her friends were walking on girders – which are closed to the general public – underneath the bridge, deputies said, when she attempted to take a selfie and fell.

Deputies said the girl fell about 60 feet to a trail below the bridge.

The girl was taken by helicopter to Sutter Roseville Medical Center where she is expected to make a recovery.

Deputies used the incident as an opportunity to remind people walking on those girders is a crime and any trespassers found on the bridge will be cited.

© 2017 KXTV-TV