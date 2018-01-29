GoFundMePage

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- A GoFundMe page has been set up for a Texas man in critical condition Sunday after sand collapsed on him after he reportedly dug a tunnel under the sand near Crescent Beach in St. Augustine.

The incident occurred at about 1:40 p.m. Sunday in the 8200 block of A1A South, where Lee Goggin was in a sand tunnel/hole parallel to a dune. Some sand collapsed and he became buried under it, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

Emergency personnel arrived and removed about 2-3 feet of sand, found the patient and removed him. He was transported to Flagler Hospital and is in critical condition as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to the GoFundMe Page, Goggin and his family stopped at the St. Augustine Beach to let his kids burn off some energy.

Goggin and his wife Courtney have three children among themselves.

To donate to the Goggin family, click here.

