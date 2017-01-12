GoFundMe started for Orange County deputy killed in traffic crash

A GoFundMe was created to support fallen deputy DFC Norman Lewis. (Photo: GoFundMe)

ORLANDO -- An official fundraiser for Orange County Sheriff's Office motorcycle deputy Norman Lewis was shared by the agency on Thursday.

Deputy First Class Lewis was killed during the initial search for accused cop killer Markeith Loyd, when he was involved in a traffic crash.

There is only one GoFundMe page for #fallenhero DFC Norm Lewis. Here is a link. https://t.co/4qclr2HCCc pic.twitter.com/pr6Gs55QnP — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 12, 2017

Loyd, accused of fatally shooting Orlando police officer Sgt. Debra Clayton, s still at large and a $100,000 reward has been offered by Crimeline Florida for information leading to his capture. The manhunt has continued into its fourth day and three people have been arrested for allegedly aiding Loyd evade authorities.

Lewis had served with the OSCO since 2005 and was a member of the Motors/DUI unit. He had been in the public eye in the Orlando area since playing football for the University of Central Florida.

"He was a friend to everyone and always had a smile on his face. He will be deeply missed by many," the GoFundMe page said.

OCSO said on Twitter that Lewis' GoFundMe is the only fundraiser to help his parents cover future expenses.

