WTSP
Close

Golfer struck by lightning in Clearwater

A golfer was taken to the hospital after apparently being struck by lightning in Clearwater.

WTSP 12:14 PM. EDT August 18, 2017

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- A golfer was taken to the hospital after apparently being struck by lightning in Clearwater.

According to Clearwater Fire and Rescue, it happened a little after 11am.  The 75-year-old was on the seventh hole of the course when he was struck.

He was taken to Tampa General Hospital for treatment.  His condition is unknown.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

BrainDrops: Tips to staying safe if caught in an open water lightning storm

WTSP

Video: Lightning strikes plane; airport worker survives

WTSP

Man thought dead after lightning strike regains pulse, consciousness

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories