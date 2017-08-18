Golfer struck by lightning in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- A golfer was taken to the hospital after apparently being struck by lightning in Clearwater.

According to Clearwater Fire and Rescue, it happened a little after 11am. The 75-year-old was on the seventh hole of the course when he was struck.

He was taken to Tampa General Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

