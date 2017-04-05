Good Samaritans pull man from Lake Silver in Winter Haven

Torain Blue Jr. was pulled from this Kia SUV which went into Lake Silver on Monday. (Photo: Winter Haven Police Department)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- A Winter Haven man survived a scary incident after he was pulled from his sinking vehicle in Lake Silver by two Good Samaritans on Monday.

Winter Haven Police Department is calling the two men who rushed to the victim's aid as heroes after they saved Torain Blue, Jr. 25.

According to WHPD, Blue's Kia SUV ran off the road on 1st St. N. and into Lake Silver around 6:50 p.m. when it became submerged and began to sink further into the water.

Winter Haven Police on scene of a water rescue at Lake Silver on Monday. (Photo: Winter Haven Police Department)

Police said that Charles Aaron, 60, and Chris Matthews, 46, "wasted no time in jumping into the lake" and pulled Blue from the vehicle.

As first responders arrived at the scene, Blue was prone on the ground and soaking wet, but speaking to the two men who saved him. Blue was taken to Winter Haven Hospital for evaluation, WHPD said.

"These citizens put their own safety aside and jumped into the water to save another human being. This type of humanity from total strangers is proof that good is alive and well in our society," WHPD Chief Charlie Bird said.

