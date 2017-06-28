Arizona fire has burned 21,000 acres; state of emergency declared

The Goodwin Fire burning south of Prescott has grown to 4,400 acres, Arizona forest officials tweeted Tuesday morning. (Photo: Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)

The massive Goodwin Fire continues to grow as its flames relentlessly consume dry fuel in the Prescott National Forest.

The evacuation orders from the Goodwin Fire were extended Tuesday and the flames had grown to over 20,000 acres as of Wednesday morning.

An evacuation was ordered for the west side of Highway 69 in Dewey Wednesday. Walker, Chauncey Ranch Road, Blue Hills, Potato Patch, Mountain Pine Acres were also placed under evacuation. Mayer, Chaparral Hills and Poland Junction were evacuated Tuesday.

Pre-evacuations were announced for Orme School, Dewey-Humboldt, and Mt. Union.

Gov. Doug Ducey declared a State of Emergency for Yavapai County, directing $200,000 to fire suppression efforts.

"We do know there has been some structures lost. The count on that is unknown, undetermined at this time." Incident Commander John Pierson said Wednesday. "We still are actively engaged in fighting fire in some areas it's not safe for us to get that accurate assessment."

Tuesday night, the fire created a smoke cloud big enough to be seen from downtown Phoenix.

What we know

• The Goodwin Fire is burning about 14 miles south of Prescott.

• Officials said Wednesday their priority is focused on the Highway 69 corridor.

• Structures have been lost, officials said, but it's not known what type or how many.

• Gov. Doug Ducey called it the state's "top priority right now."

“I want the residents of Yavapai County to know the Goodwin Fire is the state of Arizona’s top priority right now, and we remain fully engaged on the ground with our partners. Not only do our hearts go out to those who have been displaced, but our attention and resources are focused heavily on containing the fire and protecting property and lives. My office is receiving real-time updates from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, which is coordinating with local, regional and federal fire officials. As always, we are indebted to the firefighters, first responders and local community leaders who are managing and fighting this fire, as well as the many other fires throughout the state right now. The next 24 hours will be critical, and the state will provide whatever support and resources are necessary to assist firefighters and residents in the region.”

• The fire is situated between Mayer and Dewey-Humboldt and the front lines are blowing northeast.

• Investigators said its human caused and started Saturday near Pine Flat.

• The flames were just 1 percent contained as of Wednesday morning.

• There was 1,000 personnel providing air and ground support as of Wednesday afternoon.

• Fire crews battling the flames are working with "explosive" fuels, according to Arizona forestry officials.

• According to Incident Commander John Pierson, there has been one known minor injury as a result of the fire.

• Gusty winds are creating dangerous conditions.

• Pre-evacuations were issued for Orme School, Dewey-Humboldt, Blue Hills and Mt. Union and an evacuation was order for the west side of Highway 69 in Dewey Wednesday -- adding to the evacuations that were ordered for Mayer, Chaparral Hills and Poland Junction Tuesday.

• The Breezy Pines subdivision, the area north of Goodwin-Mayer Road and west of Highway 69 from Mayer to Poland Junction are also under evacuation.

• An evacuation had already been ordered for the community of Pine Flat.

• As of Wednesday, all of the evacuations ordered Tuesday remain in place.

• Highway 69 remains closed from I-17 to SR-169 as of Wednesday afternoon. ADOT suggests using SR-89 as an alternate route.

• According to officials, 3,000 structures are at risk in the evacuation area with 2,000 residents affected.

• As of Tuesday, Bradshaw Mountain High School in Prescott Valley was being used as a shelter for displaced people.

• Heavy smoke reported in Flagstaff, Sedona and the surrounding areas, according to officials.

Satellite loop 730 AM to 915 AM MST shows smoke form the Goodwin Fire drifting north toward I-40 and east toward I-17. #azwx #GoodwinFire pic.twitter.com/sRXpisxYfa — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) June 28, 2017

• APS said some of its customers in Prescott, Mayer and Dewey have lost power because of the fire. The company said lines were powered down in areas around the fire at the request of fire officials.

• For those in the area of the fire who don't have landlines, you can sign up for emergency alerts on the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office website.

• Yavapai County has set up a 24-hour information line for those who have questions about the fire at 928-442-5103.

