WTSP
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Goose is cooked: Cause of power outage caught on video

The cause of a weekend power outage in Muskegon now is known, and it just so happens it was caught on video. Note: This video might be disturbing to some viewers (Courtesy: Willard Hall)

Chris Fleszar and Andrew Krietz , WZZM 3:45 PM. EDT May 09, 2017

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The cause of a weekend power outage in Muskegon now is known, and it just so happens it was caught on video.

Willard Hall was driving down Apple Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, May 7, recorded it on his dashcam and posted it to Facebook. It clearly shows a quiet morning when all of a sudden, there's a loud zap and a goose falls from the sky.

This goose is cooked.

Consumers Energy spokesman Roger Morgenstern said the goose hit a 7,200-volt line and tripped a nearby transformer. The outage affected about 4,500 customers for a few hours.

 

© 2017 WZZM-TV

WTSP

Bear surprises woman baking brownies

WTSP

Man tries to smoke out opossums, burns down house instead

WTSP

Customer throws burger at McDonald's because it had onions

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories