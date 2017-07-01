GOP bill would allow churches to endorse candidates

The steeple and cross on the roof of a small chapel (Photo: IslandLeigh/Thinkstock, IslandLeigh)

WASHINGTON -- The law says churches and other nonprofits can't endorse political candidates, unless they are willing to give up their tax-exempt status. House Republicans are trying to stop the IRS from enforcing that law.



A House panel has approved a funding bill for the IRS that would prevent the agency from spending money to enforce the law.



GOP lawmakers say churches should have First Amendment rights too.



Some Democrats say the measure comes too close to mixing church and state. Some also worry that the measure could upend the system of campaign financing by allowing churches to use their tax-free status to funnel money to political candidates.



President Donald Trump signed an executive order in May discouraging the IRS from enforcing the law.

© 2017 Associated Press