GOP lawmaker demands records of Comey-Trump communications

Rep. Jason Chaffetz is chairman of the House Oversight Committee. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2016 Getty Images)

The Republican chair of the House Oversight Committee wants the FBI to turn over all the information it has about conversations and exchanges between former FBI director James Comey and President Donald Trump.

Rep Jason Chaffetz sent a letter to Acting Director Andrew G. McCabe after The New York Times reported Comey said in a memo that the president has requested the investigation of former National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn be ended,

"According to the report, 'Mr Comey created similar memos -- including some that are classified -- about every phone call and meeting he had with the president,'" Chaffetz wrote. "If true, these memoranda raise questions as to whether the President attempted to influence or impede the FBI's investigation as it relates to Lt. Gen Flynn.

READ: Chaffetz's letter to the FBI

Chaffetz wants the FBI to turn over "all memoranda, notes, summaries and recordings refering or relating to any communications between Comey and the President." by May 24.

Trump fired Comey on May 9.

