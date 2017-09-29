Gopher tortoise shot, killed in Venice

A gopher tortoise was found shot to death in Venice. (Florida Wildlife Commission)

VENICE, Fla. - Investigators would like to know who shot and killed a gopher tortoise.

As a threatened species, it is illegal to kill, harass or destroy gopher tortoises, their burrows or their eggs, the Florida Wildlife Commission said..

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to contact the commission at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or email tip@myfwc.com.

Those who see a sick, injured or dead gopher tortoise are asked to report it.

