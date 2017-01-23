WTSP
Minnesota Governor collapses during State of the State

Gov. Mark Dayton collapses during State of the State

January 23, 2017

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed while delivering the State of the State address on Monday.

Dayton paused his speech to take a drink of water, seemed to waver a bit, and then collapsed.

The 69-year-old Democratic governor appeared conscious as he was helped into a back room about five minutes later.

Sen. Scott Jensen, R-Chaska, a doctor who responded immediately when the governor fell to Minnesota Public Radio Dayton's condition is "stable." He was revived and left the chamber on his own.

Dayton previously fainted at a campaign event last year. His staff faulted overheating and dehydration for the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

 

 

