Gov. Scott Declares a State of Emergency for Tropical Storm Emily

Florida Governor Rick Scott (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TALLASHASSEE, Fla. -- Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency in 31 counties within in the State of Florida because of Tropical Storm Emily.

Earlier Monday morning, Tropical Depression Six was upgraded to Tropical Storm Emily and tropical storm warnings are currently in effect along Florida’s west coast. Gov. Scott says the State of Florida immediately engaged to prepare for any potential storm impacts.

Governor Scott said, “While this storm developed quickly overnight and will swiftly move across our state, storms can always develop rapidly and that is why is it so important to be prepared at the start of hurricane season. For helpful preparation resources, please visit FLGetAPlan.com. We will keep monitoring and issuing updates on Tropical Storm Emily as it moves across Florida today.”

