WTSP
Close

Gov. Scott Declares a State of Emergency for Tropical Storm Emily

Gov. Rick Scott declares State of Emergency

10News Staff , WTSP 12:18 PM. EDT July 31, 2017

TALLASHASSEE, Fla. -- Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency in 31 counties within in the State of Florida because of Tropical Storm Emily.

Earlier Monday morning, Tropical Depression Six was upgraded to Tropical Storm Emily and tropical storm warnings are currently in effect along Florida’s west coast. Gov. Scott says the State of Florida immediately engaged to prepare for any potential storm impacts. 

Governor Scott said, “While this storm developed quickly overnight and will swiftly move across our state, storms can always develop rapidly and that is why is it so important to be prepared at the start of hurricane season. For helpful preparation resources, please visit FLGetAPlan.com. We will keep monitoring and issuing updates on Tropical Storm Emily as it moves across Florida today.” 

Full storm coverage on Tropical Storm Emily here.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Sunshine Skyway closes due to high winds from Tropical Storm Emily

WTSP

Tropical Storm Emily makes landfall on Anna Maria Island with 45 mph wind

WTSP

Tropical Storm Emily forms off Tampa Bay; tropical storm warnings posted

WTSP

How to prepare for Tropical Storm Emily

WTSP

Track Tropical Storm Emily as it moves through Tampa Bay

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories