Gov. Scott declares state of emergency for Florida wildfires

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Gov. Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency in Florida in response to multiple wildfires across the state.

There are more than 100 active wildfires currently burning with a total of 20,000 acres burned so far.

The hot and dry conditions statewide have contributed to the rapid spread of these wildfires in Central and South Florida and forecasts are predicting the continuation of these conditions over the next months.

"The chances for wildfires are continuing to increase with hotter temperatures and low rainfall. This may only get worse as we enter the hotter summer months and it is crucial that we take every action right now to be prepared," Gov. Scott said in a statement.

Agriculture Commission Adam Putnam said that this is the most active wildfire season since 2011.

