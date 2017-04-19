Gov. Scott joins Trump to sign veterans bill at White House

US President Donald Trump signs S. 544 the Veterans Choice Program Extension and Improvement Act in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, April 19, 2017. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida’s governor met with President Donald Trump to sign a bill allowing veterans to get medical help from private providers if they can’t get it at the VA or if they live too far from a VA facility.

Wednesday morning, Governor Rick Scott joined the president for a bill signing of the Veterans Choice Program Extension and Improvement Act at the White House.

“My father served in WWII and I proudly served in the United States Navy, and I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to our military and our veterans,” said Governor Scott.

The program was first established in response to the VA crisis in 2014 but was set to expire this year. Lawmakers voted unanimously in the Senate to extend it.

“We’re all united by a very common mission. We will protect those who protect us. I’ve been saying that a lot over the last two years at rallies and speeches. We will protect those who protect us,” said Trump.

The Executive Director of the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs and Retired Army Lt. Col. Glenn Sutphin also joined in the event.

Before the signing, he held a closed-door meeting with VA Secretary David Shulkin.

While President Trump focused on past service members, Vice President Mike Pence talked with sailors and marines aboard the USS Ronald Reagan in Japan.

“President Trump will unfailingly support the brave men and women in uniform who defend our freedom every single day,” said Pence.

Vice President Pence called North Korea the most dangerous threat to peace and security in the region.

“We will defeat any attack and meet any use of conventional or nuclear weapons with an overwhelming and effective American response,” said Pence.

North Korean state TV showed video of a mock missile attack on the United States during a musical performance celebrating the birthday of North Korea’s founder.

Despite claims from the White House that the USS Carl Vinson carrier group was headed toward the Korean Peninsula, we’ve since learned the ship has not yet set sail for the area. Vice President Pence says the group is expected to be there by the end of the month.

