Gov. Scott: State Attorney Ayala must recuse herself in Loyd case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida Governor Rick Scott joined State Attorney General Pam Bondi and Orlando Police Chief John Mina in voicing their opposition to State Attorney's Aramis Ayala's decision to not seek the death penalty against accused cop killer Markeith Loyd.

Gov. Scott wrote on Twitter that Ayala must recuse herself from the case "immediately," following statements she made at a press conference in Orlando explaining her reasoning behind the decision. She said that she will not seek any death penalty cases that come to her office.

"I completely disagree with State Attorney Ayala's decision... She has made it abundantly clear she will not fight for justice for Lt. Debra Clayton and our law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day," Scott wrote.

Just prior to Scott's statement, Bondi issued her statement which said that Ayala's is neglecting her duty and that her choice "sends a dangerous message to residents and visitors of the greater Orlando area. It is a blatant neglect of duty and a shameful failure to follow the law as a constitutionally elected office."

With Ayala's decision not to prosecute Loyd as a death penalty case, he could face a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

On Wednesday night, Orlando Police Chief John Mina said that he is "extremely upset" that the state attorney's office will not seek the death penalty for Loyd, who is accused of killing Lt. Debra Clayton and his ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon.

