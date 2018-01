Gov. Scott: Time to fully ban texting while driving

Gov. Rick Scott (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott says he supports having the state fully ban texting while driving, but 10Investigates has found that implementing such has been easier said than done.

The state has some of the nation's deadliest roads, but it is one of the last states to not fully ban texting while driving. The Legislature is currently considering a bill to allow police to ticket someone for texting while driving.

Scott said Thursday there are too many accidents in the state where drivers are distracted.

Currently, Florida law says texting by noncommercial drivers is a secondary offense. That means officers must see another violation like speeding or an illegal lane change before they cite a driver for texting.

Forty-three states fully ban texting and driving.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

© 2018 Associated Press