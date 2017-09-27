Gov. Rick Scott (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott will visit Puerto Rico on Thursday to help coordinate Hurricane Maria response and recovery efforts, his office said Wednesday.

Scott will be joined by Florida National Guard Adjutant General Major General Michael Calhoun, Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen and other Florida emergency management officials.

No further details were immediately available.

The announcement comes hours after Scott outlined his support for assisting Puerto Rico while in Kissimmee visiting volunteers collecting relief supplies for the island.

“Even as Florida works to fully recover from Hurricane Irma, our state still has the capability to support our neighbors and friends in their time of need," he said. "I have directed the Florida National Guard and FWC to be prepared for deployment as soon as we receive a formal request for assistance from Puerto Rico, and we already have an airman from the Florida Air National Guard on the ground in Puerto Rico coordinating air operations. We will continue to do all we can to make sure Puerto Rico has all the resources they need to rebuild and recover.”

