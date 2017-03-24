Dallas-area teacher arrested for improper relationship with student

Rebecca Goerdel. Photo: Grand Prairie ISD

A teacher at an all-boys school in Grand Prairie ISD was arrested Friday for allegedly having an improper relationship with a student, the district confirmed on social media.

Rebecca Goerdel, who is listed as a special education inclusion teacher at the Young Men’s Leadership Academy at Kennedy Middle School, had been under investigation for two weeks.

Administrators caught wind of the alleged relationship on March 10. Goerdel hasn’t been in the classroom since.

“This kind of conduct is outrageous and will not be tolerated,” said Grand Prairie ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Hull said in a statement posted to the district’s Twitter account. “The teacher-student relationship is sacred. It reflects a vow from teachers to parents that their children are safe.”

“When a teacher in Grand Prairie ISD breaks that vow, he or she will be dealt with quickly and aggressively.”

It wasn't immediately clear if the student involved was one of Goerdel's students.

In special education inclusion classes, students with disabilities are taught in the same classroom as students without special needs.

Goerdel’s arrest comes on the same day a 7th grade teacher at Northwest ISD’s Tidwell Middle School was arrested for an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old student.

